Med Marine Celebrates Another Successful Delivery

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine, a leader shipbuilding company, takes pride in delivering the state-of-the-art MED-A2575 RAmparts 2500-W Series Tug to Boluda Towage.

Renamed as VB LUSITANIA, this impressive vessel, a RAmparts 2500-W Series Harbour Tug designed by Robert Allan Ltd, is the result of a sales contract signed between Med Marine and Spain’s Boluda Towage during the summer of 2023.

This high-performance Harbour Tug, boasting an impressive 75 tons of Bollard Pull, is equipped to meet Class FIFI-E requirements. Serving as a versatile multi-purpose tug, it is best at ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, and features state-of-the-art firefighting facilities. Additionally, the vessel is equipped with both forward and aft winches, as well as an aft towing hook. With dimensions measuring 25.20 meters in length, 12 meters in beam, and 4.60 meters in depth, VB LUSITANIA stands as a testament to Med Marine's commitment to excellence.

Melis Üçüncü, Sales Director at Med Marine, expressed their delight at the successful delivery OF VB LUSITANIA to Boluda Towage. Ms. Üçüncü emphasized the company's pleasure in renewing its collaboration with Boluda Towage, citing the previous deliveries of VB MAGNUM in April ’23 and VB AHMOSE in January ‘24. This latest achievement underscores Med Marine's unwavering dedication to providing top-tier maritime solutions for its clients.

Boluda Towage’s consistent selection of Med Marine vessels, underscores the unwavering trust and confidence that Boluda places in Med Marine's expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality maritime solutions. Med Marine preserves its commitment to delivering cutting-edge vessels that not only meet but exceed industry standards. The delivery of VB LUSITANIA is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction.