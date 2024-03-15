Med Marine and SVS Maritime Signed Contract for Med-S2575 Series Tug

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine and SVS Maritime owned by Vernicos Scafi Group, signed a contract for the construction and delivery of a MED-A2575 series tug on March 7, 2024. The RAmparts 2500W series tug is scheduled to be delivered to her owner in Greece in September 2024. This powerful tug will be the second newbuilding for Vernicos Scafi Group by Med Marine’s Eregli Shipyard.

The MED-A2575 series tug, measuring 25 meters in length and boasting a 75-ton bollard pull capacity, is equipped to meet Class FIFI-1 requirements. This powerful RAmparts 2500W series tug is constructed as a multi-purpose tug, working off a forward winch for ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, firefighting facilities and also equipped with an aft towing hook and a capstan.

Ms. Melis Ucuncu, Business Development Director at Med Marine, commented “As Med Marine, our ambition is to meet the growing demands of our customers. We are thrilled to have SVS Maritime on board. We are proud that our commitment to quality has been recognized by our clients.”

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 25,20 m

Width: 12 m

Depth: 4.60 m

Draft: 5.75 m

Gross Tonnage: <400

Bollard pcull: 75 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 8 people

