Mcallister Receives New Built Low Emission Class Tractor Tug

McAllister Towing is proud to announce the arrival of the tug GRACE MCALLISTER.

The GRACE MCALLISTER was recently delivered from Maine shipyard, Washburn & Doughty. She is equipped with 3516E Tier IV Caterpillar engines powering twin Schottel SRP 490 Z-drive units. The GRACE received a Low Emission Vessel class notation from ABS. Packed into her 93’ x 38’ hull producing 6,770 horsepower, the GRACE achieved over 85 metric tons during her bollard pull certification. Combining her eco-friendly CAT engines with Markey winches on the bow and stern makes the American-made GRACE one of the most advanced and powerful shipdocking tractor tugs serving the Port of New York.

Combining McAllister’s talented mariners and seasoned Pilots with the newest and most technologically advanced tugboats on the East Coast, McAllister has set the bar for services unlike any other. The GRACE joins a fleet of certified Low Emission vessels, including the AVA MCALLISTER and CAPT. BRIAN A. MCALLISTER in New York. The maritime industry will not only enjoy the safety and power of these tugs’ abilities, but can be assured that their carbon foot print has been reduced while calling our Ports.

2024 marks the 160th year of maritime expertise at McAllister Towing. The company is fifth generation owned and operated. Unsurpassed service and safety are the company’s mission for marine transportation from Eastport, Maine to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

