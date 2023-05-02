Massachusetts Maritime Honors Tom Crowley With Emery Rice Medal

Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA; www.maritime.edu), a top-ranked public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math, and business that blend academics and experiential learning, honored Thomas B. Crowley, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Crowley Corporation, as Person of the Year during an April 27th event held at the newly constructed Maritime Conference Center on the Academy’s campus.

The Academy has an established tradition of honoring a civilian or military leader with a distinguished career of excellence, innovation, and service to the maritime industries and other related industries with the Emery Rice Medal, named for an 1897 Academy graduate and WWI hero. Captain Rice was twice recognized by President Theodore Roosevelt for his maritime skill and bravery.

Crowley has been at the helm of the privately-held, U.S.-owned and operated logistics, marine and energy solutions company since 1994, succeeding his father and grandfather in such roles dating back to the company’s founding in 1892. Under his leadership, the corporation has evolved to be a global leader focused on continuously innovating to create logistics, maritime and energy solutions for the commercial and government sectors. Crowley has sparked an evolution of the organization to become a forward-thinking brand with a culture focused on creating new businesses in emerging markets, such as offshore wind, advanced energy and alternative fuels, and initiated an ongoing transformation to be the most sustainable and innovative maritime and logistics company in the Americas.

His stewardship within the industry has led to many accolades including the United Seaman’s Service with the prestigious Admiral of the Ocean Sea Award. Crowley also serves on the Board of Directors of the World Shipping Council, the Florida Council of 100, and as an advisory board member at the University of Washington Foster School of Business, where he earned a business finance degree.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s Person of the Year,” said Tom Crowley. “Crowley and MMA have a long, strong partnership of building a consistent pool of qualified mariners and cultivating leaders of the U.S. maritime industry. We are grateful to be able to provide cadets scholarships to help build a life-long career as a merchant mariner and we, as Crowley, are here to support them with training aboard our vessels, cadet billets and internships. I look forward to continuing our work together forging a strong, innovative and skilled workforce that drives the future of maritime.”

Past honorees of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Person of the Year have included admirals, captains, CEOs, and leading maritime executives from around the globe.

“The Emery Rice Medal has been presented to a select group of maritime professionals who have contributed significantly to the advancement of the very principles taught at the Academy – leadership, ethics, business sense, and respect for the ocean environment,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “There is no question that Tom Crowley Jr. embodies those qualities; we are proud to honor him as our Person of the Year.”

