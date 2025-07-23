Martijn Bergink Appointed President of the Marine Division of Alfa Laval

[By: Alfa Laval]

Alfa Laval today announces that Martijn Bergink has been appointed President of the Marine Division, effective 1 September 2025. This is in addition to his current roles as President of Business Unit Pumping Systems in the Marine Division and Managing Director of Framo, an Alfa Laval-owned company.

Martijn Bergink joined Alfa Laval in 1998 and, since then, he has held multiple senior leadership positions within the company, mostly in the Marine Division. In his new role as president of the Marine Division he will join Group Management. Martijn will continue as the Managing Director of Framo and President of BU Pumping Systems.

“Martijn has had a long and successful career in Alfa Laval and has a deep knowledge and understanding of the dynamics and developments in the marine industry”, says Tom Erixon, CEO and President, Alfa Laval.

In 2024 the Marine Division of Alfa Laval accounted for 40 percent of the order intake. The division employs 6,300 of the group’s 22,300 people. The division delivers a wide range of products, systems and solutions for the marine industry, focusing on enhancing energy efficiency, decarbonization, digitalization, and compliance with environmental regulations.

“I am honoured and excited by the opportunity to lead the Marine Division. I look forward to further developing the business to meet future customer needs as we continue the decarbonization journey and seize the opportunities ahead of us. I'm also looking forward to joining Group Management to help shape the future for Alfa Laval,” says Martijn Bergink.

The current President of the Marine Division, EVP Sameer Kalra, will be retiring after a long, and successful tenure at Alfa Laval. Sameer joined Alfa Laval when the company acquired Aalborg Industries in 2011 and has been instrumental in the continued growth and success of the Marine Division, and in the work to develop products and technologies to support the decarbonization of the merchant fleet.

“It has been a big privilege to lead the transformation of the Marine Division through the ongoing energy transition,” says Sameer Kalra. “I have truly enjoyed being a part of the team on this journey. Now I am looking forward to more family time from my home base in Singapore.”

Tom Erixon, CEO and President, Alfa Laval, says: “Sameer Kalra is leaving the Marine Division and the Marine team in very good shape to continue its journey. He has shaped the business, the portfolio and our culture more than most.”