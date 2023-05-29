MARTAC Launches Devil Ray T24, New Autonomous Surface Vehicle System

MARTAC is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary ASV in the Devil Ray series, the T24, a fully autonomous, marsupial system capable of performing active littoral and open ocean missions.

[By: MARTAC]

On 05/25/2023, Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), an innovator in Maritime Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs), is proud to unveil its much-anticipated Devil Ray T24 (7m) ASV from our Devil Ray Production Facility. The base configuration Devil Ray T24 (T24) is designed as a high performance ASV capable of burst speeds up to 50 kts, open ocean cruising ranges up to 600 nautical miles, and a payload capacity up to 1,800 pounds. The T24 was designed and developed from concept to empower operators to execute missions with multiple advanced above and below-surface sensors over both line of sight and satellite datalinks. The T24’s use of advanced automation and Collision Avoidance Systems (CAS) provides the level of trust necessary to conduct missions with significantly reduced human intervention or oversight. In addition to its inherent autonomy, the T24 is built on an agile technology stack which is Interoperable and Interchangeable (I2I) allowing easy adoption of emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.



True to the company’s vision of designing and developing ASVs capable of operating “Beyond Human Capability” the Devil Ray T24’s rugged 10G rated high-speed hull and large deck area offers multi-domain system integration flexibility unmatched by any other unmanned platforms. The ability to easily integrate multiple payloads and communication packages complements the T24’s cross-domain capabilities. The T24 is the only ASV with native marsupial hosting capabilities with platforms such as MARTAC’s MANTAS T-series (T8/T12) ASVs, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), and remote operated vehicles (ROVs). The T24 is MARTAC’s commitment to providing its customers the finest in ruggedized, reliable, commercial-off- the-shelf (COTS) technology with interoperable architecture allowing for seamless integration of government, as well as commercial systems architectures.



Bruce Hanson, MARTAC’s CEO said “We are excited about the launch of our Devil Ray T24 with its ability to change how ASVs are utilized to augment operations and manned systems. This is our first Devil Ray ASV designed from the ground up to meet specific multi-role mission requirements. It is capable of autonomous operation at high speeds, and we will continue to advance our technology to address the needs of our military, scientific and commercial customers’ missions, and applications. MARTAC’s Devil Ray ASV series truly operate “Beyond Human Capability”.



To see a short video of the Devil Ray T24 along with the Devil Ray T38 and MANTAS T12, please visit our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaD5ujKUDyY



After exercises in Europe, MARTAC will be exhibiting the Devil Ray T24 in Kiel, Germany from June 14 – 16, 2023 leading up to the city’s annual Kiel Week festivities. Maritime Tactical Systems Inc. is a key innovator in the development and manufacture of Autonomous Maritime Surface Vessels. MARTAC was founded in 2012 and offers a wide range of ASV solutions for the domestic and international military, scientific, and commercial markets.

