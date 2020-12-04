Marpoint ISO 27001 Certification

12-04-2020

We are excited to announce that Marpoint has been certified with ISO 27001:2013 for the Information Security Management System (ISMS) in a time where the overall goal of the industry is to support safe and secure shipping. The latest IMO Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 98) approved a joint MSC-FAL circular on Guidelines on maritime cyber risk management, based on the Interim guidelines on guidelines on maritime cyber risk management (MSC.1/Circ.1526).

Being certified with an ISO/IEC 27001 demonstrates that Marpoint can be trusted of its capability to protect the confidentiality and integrity of the information we process.

It is a practical and official recognition of Marpoint's strict devotion to security policies and procedures on how an information security management system can be implemented, what are the requirements of this standard and what are the solutions to ensure conformity.

“By following industry best practices and certifying our information security management system, Marpoint is demonstrating in practice that we are dedicated to meeting the security needs of our customers who entrust Marpoint with their data.” said Mr. Anastasis Kyrkos from Marpoint

ISO/IEC 27001 certification for Marpoint standardizes the procedure in which we protect your information in terms of the following principles:

Confidentiality: your organization's information is accessible only to those authorized to have access.

Integrity: Our customers assets are handled with accuracy and completeness of information and processing methods.

Availability: only authorized users have access to our customer's information and associated assets when required.



