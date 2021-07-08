Marlow Navigation and Opielok Offshore Carriers Sign Merger Agreement

[By: Marlow Navigation]

On the 28th of June 2021, OOC and the Marlow Group signed an agreement in which Marlow takes over Opielok’s shares.

Talks started in late 2020 have now reached a successful closure. The key focus and main driver behind the merging of the two brands is to retain well tested and proven qualities, whilst at the same time streamline processes and benefit from economies of scale, which will result in improved customer services.

OOC, a company active in the offshore industry for over 20 years, and Marlow, providers of crew and shipmanagement services for almost 40 years, decided to combine their strengths. From day one, the complete OOC team, the nucleus of the new company operating out of Marlow’s Hamburg office, ensure the high standards necessary to satisfy the demands of the highly regulated offshore industry.

The company, named Marlow Offshore Carriers, will continue to offer technical and crew management in the offshore and renewables market, and thus strengthen Marlow’s footprint in this sector. OOC’s knowhow in combination with the Marlow Group’s worldwide network will lead to a lean offshore management company embedded in a solid global framework.

For existing and future clients, this merger translates into a personal, flexible approach to their requirements fused with the additional advantage of a large well-structured Shipmanagement company able to provide and supply any services anywhere. Marlow’s existing offshore activities paired with OOC’s expertise will result in new synergies and areas of growth.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.