Marlink XChange Receives Type Approval Certification from Bureau Veritas

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the smart digital solutions company, has received Type Approval Certification from global classification society Bureau Veritas for its XChange integrated ICT management platform.

The rapid adoption of LEO internet and 4G/5G cellular services promises to deliver ever higher volumes of data onboard ship, including video calls, streaming services and crew internet access. It also increases the surface of attack of vessels and their operators to cyber threats and calls for cyber-hardened onboard equipment.

Under Unified Requirement (UR E27) issued by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), end-users must demonstrate that systems are secured and hardened by third-party equipment suppliers. Also included are additional requirements for cyber resilience of onboard systems and equipment. A parallel rule, UR E26 targets the ship’s OT/IT architecture as a collective entity for cyber resilience and covers five key aspects: equipment identification, protection, attack detection, response and recovery.

Vessel managers and operators will need to define and implement IT policies across all networks and apply measures to each based on where the data lands. These include managing individual devices using endpoint protection, network level security through unified threat management and proactive threat remediation, all services offered from inside the Marlink network.

Marlink manages over 100,000 endpoints through its Cyberguard Portfolio, which includes modules for Threat Detection and Endpoint Security, the CyberGuard portal which allows customers to visualize threats and apply remote remediation, as well operating full Security Operations Centre (SOC), and Remediation and Response services.

XChange already provides users on approximately 7,000 vessels with efficient ICT management in a secure manner. XChange orchestrates and optimises all communications, network elements and applications, from IT provision and data processing to system-based routing as well as digital solutions including cloud connectivity, cyber security, remote access to Internet of Things and Operational Technology assets.

“We are in an era when digital solutions are proliferating rapidly and while these will result in new possibilities onboard ship, they will also create new levels of cyber risk,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “This Type Approval Certification signals that shipowners can be confident that XChange provides proper network management and cyber resilience.”

“As a leader in helping shipowners and their stakeholders understand and manage cyber risks, Bureau Veritas is pleased to grant Type Approval Certification to Marlink XChange as an integrated ICT management platform,” said Paul Delouche, Advanced Services Director, Bureau Veritas, Marine & Offshore. “At a time when threats and new technology solutions are constantly evolving, BV is dedicated to helping shipowners meet the certifications and regulatory requirements that are also on the rise.”