Marlink Supports Plastic Odyssey, Expedition to Reduce Pollution

Plastic Odyssey will undertake a three-year global journey, calling at 30 main ports covering 40,000 nautical miles along the coasts of Africa, South America and Asia-Pacific.

Marlink, the smart network solutions company, is helping to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans by supporting the global Plastic Odyssey expedition with smart connectivity solutions.

Plastic Odyssey is the world’s first floating laboratory vessel dedicated to plastic waste recycling. The ship will use recycling solutions, including pyrolysis, to convert plastic to fuel as well as acting as local recycling unit, showcasing waste reduction initiatives and promoting new thinking around plastic use.

Marlink will provide a free hybrid solution that combines Sealink's VSAT connectivity with global 4G roaming and a package of innovative solutions, including the use of the XChange platform for smart connectivity management. The Plastic Odyssey will be equipped with a 1-metre VSAT antenna and an L-band backup solution. For crew safety, the Telemed service will be provided for remote healthcare care.

Marlink chose to support this global initiative for environmental sustainability as it closely aligns with its own company-wide targets to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and pollution on land and at sea. Its connectivity solutions enable owners to optimise voyages to manage fuel consumption and report emissions data for regulatory compliance.

Plastic Odyssey’s vessel was acquired in October 2019 and underwent complete overhaul including asbestos removal and hull strengthening before its scheduled departure on October 1. Its three-year global journey will call at 30 main ports covering 40,000 nautical miles along the coasts of Africa, South America and Asia-Pacific. The project will also encourage coastal cities to use plastic waste as a raw material in into local micro-factories, transforming it into building materials and fuel with low-tech and easily transferable technologies.

“Plastic Odyssey is truly grateful to Marlink for its support of this project and its commitment to helping us reduce, reuse and recycle plastic around the world,” said Simon Bernard, CEO, Plastic Odyssey. “Its innovative solutions will keep the ship connected, enabling us to share updates and video with supporters - and keeping us in touch with shore in case assistance is required.”

“At Marlink we share the aims and objectives of the Plastic Odyssey team. Pollution is not just a threat to the oceans on which our customers depend; it threatens the future health of our planet’s ecosystem, said Erik Ceuppens, CEO of Marlink. “As a shipping industry stakeholder, we have a responsibility to work towards the minimising and ultimately the removal of marine pollution of all kinds.”

