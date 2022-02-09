Marlink & SES Sign Long-Perm Partnership with O3b mPOWER Commitment

Marlink’s customers will leverage SES’s next-generation medium earth orbit constellation for high-throughput and low-latency solutions across its portfolio of services

Smart network company Marlink and SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, have signed a multi-year, multi-million-euro deal, which will enable Marlink’s customers to access SES’s next-generation medium earth orbit constellation (MEO) -- O3b mPOWER, the two long-term partners announced today.

Under the agreement, Marlink will offer the high-throughput and low-latency O3b mPOWER dedicated connectivity services to its customers with data-intensive requirements. These include its humanitarian, energy, enterprise, mining, government, maritime and OmniAccess’ superyacht customers who require robust communication networks with higher speeds and dedicated lower latency for their business operations in the most remote locations.

O3b mPOWER is built on the proven commercial success of SES’s first-generation O3b MEO constellation and is scheduled for launch in the coming months. When operational by end of 2022, O3b mPOWER will provide unprecedented flexibility, performance coverage, and scale to extend new, bandwidth-intensive network services and applications. The software-driven O3b mPOWER communications system is capable of delivering intelligent connectivity services from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second which will augment Marlink’s Smart Network solutions for its most demanding customers.

Marlink and SES have been partners for more than two decades, jointly delivering connectivity solutions to maritime users, humanitarian agencies, energy and mining companies, as well as enterprise, mobility and government customers around the world leveraging SES's widebeam and high-throughput GEO satellites, O3b constellation and teleport infrastructure.

Marlink operates a global industry-leading VSAT network and has unrivalled market access to the remote communications industries. The new agreement will enable Marlink to further enhance the capabilities of its hybrid network solutions and offer its customers truly differentiated, flexible, reliable and secure connectivity solutions, optimized for every application, especially the ones requiring high-throughputs and low-latency.

Erik Ceuppens, CEO of Marlink Group, commented, “At Marlink we are driven by technological progress and committed to bringing the full power of a connected and digital world to our customers’ remote workplaces. This is why we are so excited to extend our long-term partnership with SES and to bring the game-changing high-throughput low-latency capabilities of O3b mPOWER as part of Marlink’s Smart Network solutions to our most demanding customers in all our market verticals.”

Steve Collar, CEO of SES, commented, “Fast, flexible connectivity represents an opportunity for all businesses – especially those operating in remote locations. Marlink’s customers understand the strategic need for excellent connectivity, and the value of digitalisation. SES’s high-throughput, low-latency data connectivity represents a future-proof solution for these operators.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.