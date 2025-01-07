Construction Underway for Luxury, Low-Emission Arctic Cruise Ship

Work is underway to build what is being billed as the most sustainable cruise ship. Known as Captain Arctic, it is designed to present a new level of luxury expedition in the Arctic.

Goltens highlighted the keel laying and its role in the development of the new ship. The ceremony took place on November 22 marking the start of the construction of the 70-meter (230-foot) hull which Goltens notes is also a first for the UAE.

The concept for the ship was developed by Sophie Galvagnon who has worked for nearly 20 years in the commercial shipping industry. She notes for a decade she has led expeditions into the Arctic but the trips have become “disconnected from the traditional ways.” Expedition cruising started with a focus on the destination but in recent years the cruise industry has focused on luxury amenities aboard the ships and add-ons such as submarines and helicopters.

Galvagnon reports she and the team spent the past two years designing the innovative ship, convincing the market of the opportunity, and funding the project. They launched a French company, Selar, which they believe will present a new approach to sustainable tourism.

The Captain Arctic represents the company says a new vision in luxury cruise expeditions. The vessel has accommodations for just 36 passengers and will carry a crew of 24. There will be no set itineraries and schedules but instead, it will be a unique adventure offering chances to encounter polar bears, navigate through ice, and kayak among grounding icebergs.

The ship will be powered by five 35-meter-high (115-foot) retractable solar sails. Built to endure the harshest weather, they will be made of aluminum and fitted with 2,000 square meters of solar panels. The ship will have shaft generators and batteries to store power. The heating onboard will be from a pellet boiler that uses recycled wooden waste pellets. The ship will have an engine, using biofuel made from vegetable oil, but seeks to operate almost exclusively on the sails and solar power.

“Beyond tourism, our first ship will support science through zero emission logistics and remove over five tons of plastic annually,” Galvagnon writes on social media. She says the ship will produce 90 percent less emissions.

The project is a partnership between Goltens and Chantier Naval de l'Ocean Indien (CNOI), based in Port Louis, Mauritius. Bureau Veritas is the class society for the vessel. Selar on its website shows the first trip in November 2026 with the Captain Arctic sailing from Troms?, Norway.

