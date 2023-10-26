Marlink Renews Agreement with Intelsat to Deliver High Global VSAT Capacity

[by: Marlink]

Marlink, the smart network and digital solutions company has renewed its agreement with Intelsat for supply of next-generation Ku-band capacity.

Marlink will deliver the capacity to users within its hybrid digital network, available globally to customers across maritime, energy and enterprise sectors. The agreement includes the future use of satellites with a software-defined operating system, improving precision of signal delivery and a highly stable quality of service.

The agreement covers global distribution of capacity within the network provided by Marlink and joint development initiatives to prepare users for software-defined satellite (SDS) services. The Marlink network spans all orbits and available frequencies enabling customers to increase the possibilities of their digitalisation strategies.

Marlink will ensure the contracted capacity delivers digital enablement benefits to multiple segments requiring high throughput services, including merchant shipping, cruise and ferry and offshore installations by combining multiple networks into one unified solution, maximising throughput combined with guaranteed service availability and uptime.

“We are delighted to extend our close and long-standing agreement with Intelsat which enables us to provide our clients with predictability and quality within our smart hybrid network,” said Erik Ceuppens, Chief Executive Officer, Marlink. “This agreement fully reflects the Marlink philosophy that a blended network of the best available services, tailored to customer needs and designed for specific applications is required by today’s users.”

"This agreement marks yet another milestone in our long-term partnership with Marlink, enabling us to further extend resilient, high-throughput connectivity to ship owners and operators across maritime sectors." said Mike DeMarco, Chief Commercial Officer, Intelsat. "The flexibility and reliability of Intelsat’s multi-layered global satellite network and ground infrastructure, combined with Marlink’s diverse portfolio of communications solutions, ensures a truly seamless connectivity experience and peace-of-mind, even in the most remote locations at sea.”