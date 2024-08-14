Marlink New Starlink LEO Data Plans to Simplify Hybrid Network Integration

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the leading managed services provider of business-critical ICT solutions, has introduced flexible and bespoke Starlink LEO internet plans within its hybrid network solutions.

The new plans allow customers across maritime, onshore and offshore energy, enterprise and leisure boating industries to benefit from a range of bespoke connectivity plans from 10GB to unlimited data, depending on their needs.

The plans enable customers to create and customise their own Starlink allowance packages depending on their specific business requirements, sharing data across remote sites and assets as demand changes.

The plans are offered within Marlink’s hybrid network solutions, which combine the high throughput, low latency Starlink LEO service with guaranteed bandwidth VSAT and 4G/5G solutions. Data transfer and application performance can be optimised according to client priorities with networks managed on an end-to-end basis to provide resilient solutions.

Marlink is one of the largest provider of Starlink solutions in maritime and provides network solutions to one-third of the IMO shipping fleet. As demand for LEO solutions continues to increase across clients on land and at sea, so does the need for flexible plans that meet the diverse demands from large and small customers.

To date, Marlink has recorded 3,200 LEO terminals sold for integration within its hybrid networks or deployed standalone, supporting customers in remote and challenging environments. By providing flexible and bespoke hybrid plans as part of overall network solutions, Marlink can enable managed access to a full range of digital solutions to optimise each customer’s operations.

“Our customers operating in challenging and remote environments require a partner which can create flexible and innovative solutions that bring new possibilities to their operations,” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO, Marlink. “The ability to create customised Starlink solutions that are seamlessly integrated into the Marlink hybrid network, enables customers to benefit from the blend of managed, optimised and secure connectivity.