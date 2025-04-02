Marlink New Cyber Company to Meet Customer Demand for Security & Compliance

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical IT solutions, has created Marlink Cyber, a dedicated cyber security company to address growth of cyber threats and the increasing need for compliance.

Marlink Cyber combines legacy expertise within Marlink with the skills, resources and geographic presence gained with the acquisition of Diverto and Port-IT. Some 150 experts will focus on developing and delivering the services and solutions customers need to address emerging cyber challenges.

The new company provides multiple customer benefits, including:

Multiple Security Operations Centres in strategic global locations - including the original maritime SOC – provide proactive services to help customers understand and adapt their security posture;

Marlink solutions and professional services support customers in demonstrating compliance with tightening regulatory regimes around the world;

Cross-functional resources provide a co-ordinated approach, sharing intelligence for comprehensive cyber security protection across any business segment.

Remote operators in energy, maritime and humanitarian market sectors face multiple challenges in understanding security vulnerabilities, levels of safety, anticipated threats and their position relative to best industry practice. Drawing on the established NIST framework of ‘Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover, Govern’ Marlink Cyber will help them build operational resilience, comply with regulations and invest for greatest impact.

Marlink Cyber will deliver services and solutions across three principal areas of operation. Together, Cyber Security Professional Services, Infrastructure and Endpoint Security and Cyber Security Defence Centre will provide a complete portfolio of managed cybersecurity solutions, detection and response services, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, phishing and awareness programs, compliance and gap assessments and risk management.

“With more and more industries embracing digitalisation, Marlink Cyber answers a critical need for proactive cyber security that can help our customers address emerging threats,” said Nicolas Furge, President, Marlink Cyber. “By combining our resources into a single dedicated entity, we can ease our customers’ pain points and support their strategies with highly effective managed solutions and services.”