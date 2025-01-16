Marlink Drives Savings & Digital Transformation with Remote Installation

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical IT solutions, has reported a more than 350% increase in remote service installations in 2024 compared to 2023.

More than 900 remote installations were completed by the end of 2024, compared to just above 200 in 2023. Marlink data show that customer installations increased during the year while integrations by Marlink and its field service partners remained relatively flat.

Key benefits for shipowners include:

Lower costs and time saving. Preparing the elements for installation in advance means lower overall costs and optimised operations, keeping the vessel connected and in compliance.

Easier Installation. Simplified installation of LEO and Cyber solutions alongside existing VSAT, safety and network management services made possible for crew, including integration into onboard network.

Enhanced Support. Marlink has formed a dedicated field remote support team to provide the tools and guidance needed to help crews before, during and after the installation.

Positive ESG impact. Using remote installation means Marlink can reduce the carbon footprint associated with travel of personnel to install equipment, which also reduces risk associated with joining the ship.

Remote installations increased rapidly in recent years when service personnel were unable to attend vessels and were obliged to support the process remotely. The availability of new high throughput internet solutions has encouraged customers to once again request remote installation, as they contend with disrupted schedules and diversions.

“Shipowners are increasingly demanding managed services that enable digital possibilities across all areas of the business,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “The ability to support this process remotely enables us to complete more installations for more customers at the same level of quality and create possibilities for the ship and its crew.”