Marlink adds Mintra to Partner Programme for Digital Seafarer Training

The agreement gives seafarers access to 2,600 compliance-based eLearning courses in Trainingportal, more than 300 of which are developed for maritime.

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the leading provider of smart network solutions, has partnered with digital learning specialist Mintra to create a streamlined solution that delivers safety training with offline capability directly to seafarers via their vessel’s IT network or through the cloud.

The agreement leverages Marlink’s Application Partner Programme which enables solution providers to optimise their services for delivery via an application management platform. Together with Trainingportal - the cloud-based learning and competency management system from Mintra - customers can now access streamlined and secure delivery of training sessions and training data across all devices.

This approach transitions seafarers away from manual training processes where crew undertake eLearning by connecting physical media to their laptop. Mintra’s solution and goal is to accelerate the pace of digitalisation in maritime, bringing the sector in line with other industries where 89% of organisations now deliver training by digital learning.

Seafarers will have access to 2,600 compliance-based eLearning courses in Trainingportal, more than 300 of which are developed for maritime. This includes an offline version of type-specific manufacturer approved ECDIS (Electronic Chart and Display Information System), as well as the world’s first fully online STCW-compliant courses, which are available exclusively from Mintra.

As well as being a learning management system where users access training and records in one place, Trainingportal is also a competency management system with full survey, content authoring and publishing tools. It provides an overview of the training certifications required on board the vessel, easy enrolments functionality to ensure compliance and allows officers to undertake assessments and appraisals with crew.

“Our unique technology designed with the maritime sector in mind, together with high quality user experience and content, allows our customers to develop competent and compliant crew in a more efficient and cost-effective manner,” said Mintra chief commercial officer Kjetil Flood. “Customers using Mintra’s solution typically report a 30% cost reduction in learning and development while retaining compliance. With the system available in both online and offline formats to address limited connectivity at sea, customers have an assurance that training can take place anytime, anywhere.”

“Marlink is delighted to welcome Mintra as a member of our Application Partner Programme; this agreement is another step forward in providing safety and compliance benefits to vessel operators and crews,” said Nicolas Furgé, President, Digital, Marlink. “Remote technologies like the Mintra Trainingportal are key to demonstrating the benefits of digital enablement to the wider industry, creating efficiency, promoting compliance and creating a platform for smarter shipping.”

