Marketing in Maritime Prepares for Expansion With New Advisory Board

Marketing in Maritime, the specialist networking community for marketing and communications professionals in the marine and energy sectors, has appointed an Advisory Board to guide the next phase of its evolution.

Featuring leading experts from across the maritime and marketing industries, the Advisory Board has been created to provide advice and guidance as Marketing in Maritime expands its event activity and prepares to launch a learning and professional development platform to help marketers at every stage of their career.

The Marketing in Maritime Advisory Board members are:

Nick Chubb, Owner & Founder, Thetius

Andrew Davis, Digital Marketing & AI Trainer, Talk Dygital

Anna Garcia, Director of Communications, WinGD

Cathy Hodge, Co-founder & COO, Smart Maritime Network

Chris Morley, Director of Maritime & Logistics, Informa Markets

Knut Natvig, VP Corporate Communications, Marlink

Nicolas Papados, Group Director Marketing & Business Development, Columbia Group

Mark Warner, Content & Communications Director, Lloyd’s Register

Andy Ford, Marketing in Maritime Director, says, “Marketing in Maritime was founded by Wake Media in 2018 to facilitate networking events for marketers and it has always attracted great interest from industry professionals across the globe who often work in isolation or in small teams and seek knowledge and support from their peers. It’s now time to take the next step and establish Marketing in Maritime as an educational as well as community-driven platform and the Advisory Board members will help to steer that aim to a reality.”

Nicolas Papados, Group Director Marketing & Business Development at Columbia Group, says, “Joining the Marketing in Maritime Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of maritime marketing. I’m passionate about using creative strategies to transform how we connect, engage, and shape the future of the industry. Together, we’ll redefine the narrative and drive impactful change across the maritime world.”

Marketing in Maritime will have a tradeshow presence for the first time at the upcoming Nor-Shipping exhibition, with a MiMLounge providing a wind-down and networking space for marketers attending the event and an evening reception at Aker Brygge.

Marketing in Maritime’s growth is thanks to the generous support of its strategic partners: Bray Leino, Oakwood, Risk4Sea and Bureau Veritas, and a range of sponsors and media partners which include Seatrade Maritime.

To find out more about Marketing in Maritime, visit the MiMLounge at Nor-Shipping in Hall E, stand E04-46 or the website www.mimcrowd.com.