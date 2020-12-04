Markel Singapore Appoints Marine Underwriter

Sam Pik Ying By The Maritime Executive 12-04-2020 10:53:22

Markel International, the specialist insurer, has appointed Sam Pik Ying as a specialist marine underwriter.

Based in the Singapore office, Sam will underwrite general marine and marine liabilities, including ship owners P&I, charterers, ship repairers and marina operators, together with energy liability.

Reporting to Colin Fordham, director of Asia, she will cover Markel’s marine portfolio in South and South East Asia. Sam has vast experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry, including more than four years in P&I insurance.

Before joining Markel, she was an underwriter at MS Amlin where she was responsible for underwriting a P&I portfolio. Prior to that, she was at Charles Taylor developing its P&I portfolio.

Christian Stobbs, managing director for Asia, said: “We welcome Sam to our growing team as Markel strengthens our marine capabilities in Asia. With her strong P&I background, Sam will be a great addition, and we look forward to working with her as we expand our presence in the region, particularly in South and South East Asia.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.