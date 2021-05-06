Mark Dembitz to Lead Spire Maritime’s APAC Business

Mark Dembitz, APAC Sales Director of Maritime Solutions By The Maritime Executive 05-06-2021 03:39:22

Spire Global Inc. a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics that recently announced a planned business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH) (“NavSight”), announced today that Mark Dembitz, the former APAC Head of Sales and Operations at Dathena, has re-joined Spire as the APAC Sales Director of Maritime Solutions.

Mr. Dembitz worked at Spire from August 2015 to October 2018 as a Business Development executive. During that time, Mr. Dembitz partnered with executives, product, pre-sales, marketing, and customer support teams to develop and implement new products and commercial models leading to enhanced product adoption, better customer experience, and faster revenue growth. Mr. Dembitz was Spire’s highest revenue producer in 2017, having built a multimillion-dollar potential deal pipeline across both the government and the private sector in Asia-Pacific during his time at Spire. Before rejoining Spire, Mr. Dembitz was Head of Sales & Operations - APAC at Dathena, a deep-tech company using AI to develop next-generation data protection and data security tools.

“When I joined Spire almost 5 years ago, the product roadmap was in its infancy - now I believe Spire Maritime is at a critical point where it has the resources and expertise to bring solutions to new markets,” said Mark Dembitz, APAC Sales Director, Spire Maritime. “I’m motivated to re-join the Spire Maritime team and build on my experience bringing data solutions to the APAC region.”

Under Mr Dembitz’s leadership, Spire Maritime will seek to expand in the Asia Pacific region. With solutions such as Spire Analytics and Dynamic AIS, Spire Maritime aims to bring marine data solutions on vessel locations, weather conditions, and global shipping activity to new markets.

Spire expects to close its previously announced anticipated business combination with NavSight in the summer of 2021.

