Maritime Technologies Forum Announces Report to Strengthen Ship Management

[By: Maritime Technologies Forum]

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) has today released a report providing recommendations on how to develop and implement a Safety Management System (SMS) for ammonia-fuelled ships.

Recognizing the industry's forecasts on the uptake of future fuels with low to zero carbon emissions, ammonia has emerged as one frontrunner. However, it presents new risks such as toxicity and corrosiveness. To address these challenges, MTF has developed guidelines to close previously identified gaps when implementing the ISM code for safe operation with ammonia as fuel.

Key highlights of the report:

Guidelines for SMS Development: Industry stakeholders can use the report’s guidelines and recommendations to develop new Safety Management Systems (SMS) or strengthen existing ones for ammonia as fuel. MTF recommends using these guidelines alongside other existing and upcoming guidelines to ensure safe application. Limited Initial Experience: The report acknowledges the elevated operational and environmental risks of using ammonia compared to fossil fuels and that the lack of operational experience and equipment operating with ammonia as a fuel limits the availability of data. A centralized industry database is recommended to share lessons learned from ammonia pilot projects and incident reports. Learning from Hazardous Occurrences and Accidents: The application of structured risk management within the SMS is crucial. Companies should proactively identify improvements through learning from non-conformities, accidents, and hazardous occurrences related to ammonia as fuel. Versatile SMS for Mixed Fuel Operations: In the initial stages, the fuel mix onboard will likely include both fossil fuels and ammonia. Safe fuel changeover procedures and comprehensive dual-fuel engine training programs are essential. Training and Familiarization: Ensuring safe ammonia-fuelled operations requires careful evaluation of competency, training, familiarization, and resources. The required level of competence should be determined by the role, task, or responsibility assigned. Human Factors Considerations: The report emphasizes the importance of understanding ammonia-related risks associated with human factors. Appropriate processes and procedures should be implemented to enhance the overall SMS.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, said, “The publication of this report and guidelines reflects our commitment as a multi-fuel bunkering hub to advance maritime innovation and sustainability while ensuring a safe and efficient bunkering environment. By addressing the unique challenges and specific risks associated with ammonia as a marine fuel, we aim to support the transition towards sustainable shipping while upholding the stringent safety standards in ship operations.”

Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd’s Register, added, “These guidelines are a testament to the collaborative efforts of MTF members and industry stakeholders. They provide robust recommendations for companies to safely integrate ammonia as a fuel, ensuring that we can meet our emissions reduction targets without compromising on safety.”

View the full report by downloading here.

Please join us for an upcoming seminar during Singapore Maritime Week where we will discuss the findings and guidelines from this report. Register by clicking here.