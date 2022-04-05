Maritime International Advisory Panel Established by MOT and MPA

Over the last two years, global supply chains have witnessed major disruptions. The pace of change is expected to continue to accelerate as emerging trends reshape the operating environment. It is critical that the global maritime industry and supply chains remain connected and resilient.

2. Against this backdrop, the Singapore Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have established a Maritime International Advisory Panel (IAP) to seek global perspectives on key trends that will shape the maritime industry. The Maritime IAP will also discuss how the maritime sector and adjacent industries can collaborate to enhance the resilience and connectivity of the global maritime industry and supply chains, and how Maritime Singapore can play a role in this.

3. The Maritime IAP will be chaired by Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Mr S Iswaran, and comprises 12 top global business leaders from the maritime sector and adjacent industries such as consultancy, e-commerce, energy and commodity, finance, logistics and manufacturing, and technology. This will complement the network of industry leaders based in Singapore.

4. Mr S Iswaran said, “The disruptions from the pandemic have highlighted the importance of having a connected and resilient global maritime supply chain. It is critical to keep global supply chains flowing to bring supplies and goods to countries and people who need them. As more countries in the world open up their economy and transit to living with COVID-19, it is also important that we pay heed to the driving forces that are shaping the future of the maritime sector. The Maritime IAP, comprising prominent leaders from maritime and related sectors, will help us chart the way forward. I look forward to our discussions at the meetings on 5 and 6 April 2022.”

5. Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive, MPA, said, “As a leading global hub port and international maritime centre, Maritime Singapore is a key node in the global supply chain. The Maritime IAP will provide us with important insights on how we can continue to strengthen our value proposition to the global maritime industry and supply chains.”

6. The Maritime IAP will convene on 5 and 6 April 2022 during the Singapore Maritime Week 2022, organised by MPA from 4 to 8 April 2022.

