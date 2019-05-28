Maritime and Ocean Industries Set to Descend on Oslo for Nor-Shipping

By Nor-Shipping 2019-05-28 21:09:13

With just a few days to go before Nor-Shipping 2019, Your Arena for Ocean Solutions, opens its doors, organisers are anticipating greater interest, interaction and innovation than ever before. This, Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard believes, is indicative of both a new sense of industry optimism and an appreciation of the event week’s revitalised ocean perspective.

With a diverse programme of networking and knowledge sharing activity, added to a sold out 22,500m2 exhibition space in Lillestrøm, over 30,000 delegates are expected to gather at Nor-Shipping 2019 from 4 to 7 June. Here they will connect, learn and build potential business opportunities, partnerships and strategies for the future.

Palpable buzz

It is, Tanggaard notes, a unique opportunity for both the industry and individuals.

“This is the first time Nor-Shipping has filled its entire exhibition hall floor space and there is an almost palpable buzz in the air about the broader ocean perspectives awaiting delegates,” he comments. “We firmly believe we have something for everyone with an interest in doing business on, in and connected to the sea.

“Our traditional maritime audience will be centre stage, of course, but there’ll also be new ocean industry and business players to meet – people and companies that can work with shipping to help realise the huge commercial potential of the ocean space. There has never been anything quite this like before. We hope, and believe, it can be an important arena for facilitating new business and collaborations, while helping unlock sustainable solutions that all stakeholders, including society itself, can benefit from.”

Packed programme

In all, Nor-Shipping 2019 will boast almost 1000 exhibitors from around the globe, with 20 different national pavilions. Key global thought leaders will open the programme at the Ocean Leadership Conference on 4 June, while powerful presentations and thought provoking debate will be on the menu at the DNB Ocean Stage, the regional Nor-Shipping ‘@’ events (focusing on Africa, Asia and Brazil) and the technical seminars running right through the week (all at Lillestrøm).

The Blue Economy Hall will bring diverse industry players together in an effort to highlight ‘tomorrow’s solutions today’, with Blue Talks adding memorable insights to the innovations, ideas and ambition on show. In Oslo, Festival Street is the social hub for eating, drinking, relaxing and networking, while the Ocean Now initiative builds bridges between start-ups, students and established industry players. Other highlights include the renowned DNV GL BBQ, the WISTA Waves of Change conference and the UNGC High Level Meeting on Ocean (hosted by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg).

Valuable relationships

“It is a packed programme for an essential industry week,” Tanggaard states. “The interest we’ve received demonstrates the level of ambition coursing through maritime at the moment and the desire to stake future claims to developing business opportunity.

“It also shows that, despite the advent of digital communication technology, people still value the ability to meet face to face, experience new products and solutions, and build strong personal relationships. Shipping is, at the end of the day, a people business… and Nor-Shipping is where you meet the people that count, from all over the world.

“This really is ‘your arena’. We look forward to seeing everyone here next week!”

During Nor-Shipping week the organisation will be awarded with ISO 20121 (The Sustainable Events Management System Standard for Events Organisations). This is the first time a maritime or ocean industry event has achieved suchcertification.

Nor-Shipping 2019

Nor-Shipping 2019 takes place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, Norway, from 04 to 07 June 2019. Themed exhibition halls will focus on:

Blue Economy in Hall A

IT & Navigation in Hall B

Safety & Rescue in Hall C

Shipbuilding & Repair in Hall D

Maritime Services & Logistics in Hall E

Propulsion & Machinery in Hall E

www.nor-shipping.com

