Marinfloc Delivers Combined Systems for Methanol Fuel Container Vessel

Marinfloc has initiated delivery of their combined EGR bleed-off and Bilge water separators for a major South Korean newbuilding project. To date, three of a total of twelve shipments for the 16,200 TEU methanol-powered vessels have been sent. ABS, Lloyds, DNV and MAN Energy Solutions have approved Marinfloc’s innovative solution, which also complies with MEPC.107(49) and MEPC.307(73).

All 12 vessels will be using a MAN B&W 8G95ME-C10.5-LGIM-EGRTC for methanol fuel and will be equipped with a Marinfloc CD5.0 EGR system to treat both the EGR bleed-off water and the bilge water.The flocculation technology utilized by the Marinfloc’s treatment unit is effective in terms of both treatment efficiency and cost, regardless of the type of fuel utilized. The delivery is the first for methanol-fueled vessels, but several units have been delivered to date with the first vessel in operation since early 2022.

Exhaust Gas recirculation (EGR) is used to reduce NOx as per the Tier III requirements when used with compliant fuel. The EGR process will generate bleed-off water that must be treated to <15 ppm, which is also the requirement for bilge water. By combining the two treatment systems, the Capital Expenditures are significantly reduced - without any negative impact on performance. Additionally, there is also a welcomed reduction in Operating Expenditures as maintenance, spare parts and training are needed only for one unit.

The system is based on Marinfloc’s well-known flocculation technology with thousands of references worldwide. The WhiteBox® is included as standard to segregate the waste streams, eliminates cross-contamination, and record all activities. Moreover, the WhiteBox® fulfils the EXXON requirements and is Marinfloc’s recommendation for all vessels calling the US.

Since the start of Marinfloc, we have been a leader in innovative systems for wastewater treatment systems on ships and offshore units. Our equipment treats bilge water, EGR bleed-off water, drill slop, black and grey water, and oily sludge. The success of Marinfloc comes from our knowledge and long experience in marine engineering. We are proud that all Marinfloc technology is thoroughly developed on board ships and offshore installations to meet onboard conditions and not just to fulfill regulations that do not mirror reality. To treat wastewater, we use flocculation technology as it is by far the most effective method on the market. The effluent water quality from all our treatment units supersedes all current regulations.

All our equipment is fabricated at our factory in Varekil, Sweden to meet the highest quality standards using only top-quality components and materials. Our dedicated service organization consists of skilled service engineers ready to offer quick responses to assist our customers as required.

