Marine Coordination Services to Supply Personnel for Windpark Fryslân

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-10 19:40:11

Marine Coordination Services BV (MCS) are pleased to announce that they have been chosen by Ventolines, responsible for the project management of Windpark Fryslân during construction and operations, to supply a range of support personnel for the construction phase of the project. The arrangement will include the supply of QA, QC Inspectors, Auditors and Client Reps.

“We are glad to be able to offer our support to Windpark Fryslân,” says Jens Doeksen, Manging Owner from Marine Coordination Services BV. “Our range of operational support services combined with our in depth local knowledge will enable us to supply valuable support with a regional perspective to this important project.”

About Windpark Fryslân

Windpark Fryslân is the largest wind farm in the world that is built in inland water. It is being built in the northern part of the Ijsselmeer and comprises of 89 Siemens Gamesa turbines of 4.3 MW. With a capacity of 382.7 MW, Windpark Fryslân supplies enough energy for around 500,000 households. The first wind turbines of the wind farm are expected to provide power in 2020. The windfarm will be fully operational in 2021.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.