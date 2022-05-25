Maran Gas Extends Optimised Maintenance Agreement with Wärtsilä

Maria Angelicoussis and Roger Holm at the agreement signing ceremony.

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a renewal of its Optimised Maintenance Agreement with the Greek shipping company Maran Gas Maritime. The new agreement will run for five additional years, and is designed to ensure operational certainty with controlled and predictable costs for Maran Gas’s fleet of 21 TFDE LNG carrier vessels. The signing took place on May 3, 2022.

The Maran Gas vessels are all powered by Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. In addition to maintenance services including scheduled parts and maintenance work for the engines and turbochargers, the agreement will feature all workshop services and a full support package of advanced solutions. These include remote operational support, dynamic maintenance planning, and Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance solution.

“Wärtsilä has efficiently and effectively planned and executed maintenance of these vessels’ engines over the past five years and have provided valuable operational support. We are pleased, therefore, to renew this service for a further five years. The company’s worldwide service support network demonstrates a high level of professionalism, which is important to both us and to our charterers,” says Maria Angelicoussis, President, CEO, Maran Gas.

“The renewal of this particular agreement with Maran Gas is a strong endorsement of the added value brought to our customers through Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreements. We are delighted to continue providing Maran Gas with our value-adding services for a further five years,” says Roger Holm, President Marine Power, Wärtsilä.

By maintaining the efficiency of the vessels’ engines, environmental impact and fuel consumption is minimised, and component use is maximised. Within the agreement, both companies reaffirm their joint commitment to working to accelerate the decarbonisation of the marine industry. It further states that a net zero-emissions future for shipping can only be achieved through innovative sustainable solutions and technologies, which are essential success factors of the collaborative partnership.

Wärtsilä Marine Power is supporting globally more than 700 vessels with Lifecycle Agreements and 90% of cases are solved remotely.

Maran Gas Maritime is the gas carrier management company for, and part of Angelicoussis Shipping Group (ASGL). ASGLs fleet comprises tankers, bulk carriers, LNG carriers and LPG carrier vessels. The company is a well-respected and long-standing customer of Wärtsilä.

