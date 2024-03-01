MARAD Releases Five-Year Strategic Plan Focused on Mariner Recruitment

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) released its Mariner Workforce Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2023–2027 on February 26. This strategic plan outlines six key goals to grow our Nation’s mariner workforce through recruitment, training, and retention for the next five years. The plan also addresses demonstration and research priorities that could be implemented to further improve mariner recruitment, training, and retention.

MARAD included input from government, industry, maritime academia and training, maritime labor, other stakeholders, and the public to develop this strategic plan. It also recognizes the progress made by MARAD and other organizations to recruit, train, retain, and reduce barriers to address mariner workforce development over the last five years. The document reflects a 21st century outlook geared toward MARAD’s mission to foster, promote, and develop the maritime industry of the United States to meet the Nation’s economic and security needs.



The Strategic Plan for FY 2023–2027 can be viewed here.