MAN: World’s Largest Methanol Engine Marks “Unbelievable Achievement”

Ceremony marking the launch of the largest methanol engine (MAN ES)

HHI-EMD – an MAN Energy Solutions two-stroke licensee – marks milestones in Korea with successful FAT of world’s largest methanol-powered, two-stroke engine and surpassing of 200 million brake-horsepower

At a ceremony in South Korea on March 22nd, HHI-EMD celebrated the world’s largest methanol-powered two-stroke engine, an MAN B&W G95ME-LGIM type. Simultaneously, the engine’s manufacture pushed the company past the 200 million brake-horsepower milestone for low-speed, two-stroke engines.

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, attended the ceremony on behalf of MAN Energy Solutions. In a speech at the event, he congratulated Hyundai, referred to the cooperation between the two companies that started in 1974, and noted that Hyundai was the first engine manufacturer to reach the 200 million bhp mark: “It took about 35 years for the first 100 million brake-horsepower, and only 13 years for the next 100 million – an unbelievable achievement!”

Regarding the engine itself, Foldager continued: “With its 95 cm cylinder bore-size, this is the world’s largest methanol engine. And maybe most importantly, when this engine is in operation it will save 130,000 tons of CO2 annually when operating on carbon-neutral methanol. We have a great responsibility for the future to develop and produce environmentally-friendly engines and ships. We are really proud of helping Hyundai on this important journey and hope to celebrate many new milestones together in the future.”

Subsequently, the G95ME-C10.5-LGIM methanol engine could report a successful FAT (Factory Acceptance Test) during the first half of April.

About the MAN B&W ME-LGIM engine

MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol, as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 8,500 engines in service, and works according to the Diesel principle. When operating on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels. Currently more than 100 ME-LGIM engines are on order or in service, more than 50 of which are G95ME-C10.5-LGIM variants.

Methanol carriers have already operated at sea for many years using the engine, and, as such, the ME-LGIM has a proven track record offering great reliability and high fuel-efficiency.

