MAN PrimeServ Expands Omnicare Concept

Christian Ludwig By The Maritime Executive 05-07-2020 05:01:11

MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ service brand, has extended its ‘PrimeServ Omnicare’ concept from turbomachinery into the marine and power segments. This one-stop service solution now also focuses on maintenance that covers non-MAN as well as MAN machinery, including engines, turbochargers and related auxiliaries.

In the marine and power segments, PrimeServ Omnicare provides a maintenance service with OEM (original equipment manufacturer) spare-parts, based on global agreements. PrimeServ Omnicare has already been offered by MAN Energy Solutions’ Turbomachinery after-sales division for the last three to four years with great success.

Christian Ludwig, Head of PrimeServ Omnicare at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Our intention is to deliver quality care for all marine and power engines, and auxiliary machinery – both MAN and non-MAN brands. It’s a natural move for us and one that has been requested for quite some time by our customers. For them, having maintenance on their machinery – whatever the brand – carried out by the same service provider is particularly convenient.”

The PrimeServ Omnicare organisation for engines and power is based in Rotterdam from where it will drive a one-stop, global service for customers, using MAN PrimeServ’s existing network. Ultimately, customers will be assigned a single team for all maintenance jobs, and receive just one bill.

Ludwig noted: “Working on other manufacturers’ equipment is an organic move for us as we are engine designers and manufacturers – we know engines. Close to 100 engineers within our global network already have experience with non-MAN equipment, giving us a strong knowledge base to work from. Encouragingly, we already have global agreements in place, confirmation of the viability of the Omnicare concept.”

PrimeServ Omnicare offers MAN Energy Solution customers the same level of care for all machinery aboard vessels, in industrial facilities and at power plants. The new one-stop service solution for engines and their ancillary equipment now covers maintenance, repair and reconditioning for most major brands. Represented in all key markets and major ports, with a network of more than 100 service centres, PrimeServ Omnicare offers 24/7 access to skilled field service personnel.

