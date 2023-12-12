MAN Energy Solutions Supplies Propulsion Diesel Engines & Diesel Generators

[By: Damen Naval]

Damen Naval has contracted MAN Energy Solutions to supply the propulsion diesel engines and the diesel generator sets for the new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) frigates. The order consists of eight MAN 20V28/33D STC Marine Engines and sixteen variable speed 16V175D-MEV Naval generator sets with sound enclosure and plant auxiliaries. The agreement also includes Integrated Logistic Support for the four new frigates being designed and built for the Netherlands and Belgium.

It is the second co-operation between the companies in just over a year, after MAN Energy Solutions was chosen in September 2022 to supply the propulsion engines for the F126 frigates Damen Naval is building for the German Navy.

“The MAN 20V28/33D STC engines are considered to be one of the most powerful and fuel-efficient 1,000 rpm diesel engines in the world and we believe they are the best solution for the ASW frigates”, states Roland Briene, Managing Director at Damen Naval. “Damen Naval and MAN Energy Solutions have long been trusted partners on various projects and we are delighted to co-operate with them on this latest one.”

The main task of the ASW frigates will be anti-submarine warfare. They will be designed to sail as quietly as possible to avoid detection by submarines. The cutting edge 175D Naval generator sets are one key element for this fundamental characteristic of the frigates and will also comply with the highest requirements for shock, noise and vibrations.

“We at MAN Energy Solutions are thrilled and honoured to have been chosen to participate in this significant ASWF programme with our Naval solutions,” said Ben Andres, Head of Medium & High Speed at MAN Energy Solutions. “This project undoubtedly places us at the forefront of High-End Naval Applications due to the exceptional performance of our products and services, specifically the 175D Naval generator sets. Damen Naval possesses profound knowledge and expertise in all facets of such complex and challenging projects, and we are eagerly looking forward to another close cooperation between our companies.”

The ASW frigates will replace the current multipurpose frigates of the Karel Doorman-class. These were built between 1985 and 1991 by Damen Naval (then the Koninklijke Maatschappij de Schelde). With the end of the service life of these ships in sight, the Netherlands and Belgium have decided to jointly replace the ships with the ASW frigates. The first engines and diesel generator sets are scheduled for delivery in August 2025. Damen Naval expects to deliver the first frigate in 2028.