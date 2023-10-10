MAN Energy Solutions Signs with Spire to Accelerate Digitalization Strategy

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions has selected Spire Global, Inc., a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, to provide weather data and real-time automatic identification system (AIS) vessel-tracking data.

According to McKinsey & Co, the shipping industry can decrease fuel consumption by 1% through optimised vessel execution and performance management mechanisms, utilising AIS and weather data for route mapping.

MAN Energy Solutions will accordingly integrate Spire’s AIS and weather data into – among other tools – its digital solution, MAN-CEON, a digital platform used to support monitoring and advisory tools for the decarbonisation and optimisation of marine, power and industrial equipment. This integration aims to provide customers with improved performance, troubleshooting and decarbonisation insights.

To further accelerate the rate of digitalisation in the maritime industry, MAN Energy Solutions and Spire will also collaborate on the development of AI models designed to analyse engine data and create more cost-efficient solutions for its customers.

Gregory Puckett, Chief Digital Officer of MAN Energy Solutions, said: "Our driving strategy at MAN Energy Solutions revolves around 'moving big things to zero', which means we aim to help decarbonise key sectors of the global economy through systems that bring down emissions that have been historically hard to abate. The enrichment of our product data with Spire’s AIS and weather data will unlock further optimisation for our products, and further our goal to improve engine performance and decarbonisation."

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.