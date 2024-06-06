MAN Energy Solutions Signs MoU with Eastern Pacific Shipping

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) at Posidonia 2024 International Shipping Exhibition in Piraeus, Greece, on the development of crew training for the handling of ammonia as fuel on vessels.

Signed between Cyril Ducau, Chief Executive Officer for EPS and Bjarne Foldager, Country Manager, Denmark for MAN Energy Solutions, the MoU will enable EPS to be trained alongside MAN Energy Solutions’ engineers on the safe handling of ammonia for its dual-fuel engines, and to develop training material to strengthen capability building on the transportation of alternative fuels like ammonia over time. Both signatories are committed to further this process working alongside classification-society and regulators.

Ducau said: “This MoU not only underscores the significance of our partnership with MAN Energy Solutions as we pioneer the industry’s green transformation, it also complements our recent commitment to collaborate with stakeholders like the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, to create the right environment for the safe transportation of alternative fuels like ammonia. It will enable us to address challenges more holistically to develop tailored training that will enhance crew safety and strengthen environmental aspects as we decarbonise the global shipping industry safely.”

MAN Energy Solutions’ relationship with EPS goes back decades. Currently, EPS is working diligently with MAN Energy Solutions to enable the delivery of MAN B&W dual-fuel ammonia engines for a number of Very Large Ammonia Carriers and Newcastlemax bulkers. More recently, MAN Energy Solutions presented EPS with a plaque commemorating its one-thousandth dual-fuel engine order being received for one of EPS’ vessels.

Foldager said: “At MAN Energy Solutions, we have always been impressed by EPS’ seafaring personnel who have proven themselves eminently capable of adapting to change and tackling all manners of technical challenges. This ‘can do’ spirit and commitment to excellence will come to serve them well when handling an alternative fuel like ammonia and the unique challenges it presents. The training that EPS personnel will receive will cover a range of innovations and safety measures that we have incorporated into our ammonia engine design to ensure safe and reliable operation at sea. I can think of no better launch partner with whom we could have worked.”