MAN Energy Solutions Integrates with MESPAS Connect

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-23 17:36:32

MAN Energy Solutions, one of the world’s largest maritime suppliers, has integrated with the electronic procurement platform MESPAS Connect, resulting in faster, easier and more efficient

purchasing.

The web-based trading platform MESPAS Connect brings ship managers and maritime suppliers together in one online marketplace. Now MAN Energy Solutions, one of the world’s leading suppliers to the maritime industry, is joining Connect.

With the integration of MAN Energy Solutions to MESPAS Connect there is now a fully automated data flow between the two software systems. For ship managers using MESPAS Connect the benefits are huge: they receive immediate electronic offers from MAN with clear price indications and data that is always correct. Gone are the days of requesting offers by email or telephone, tapping in individual product numbers and human error. The MESPAS system does it all automatically.

With the click of a button ship managers can request offers, place orders, receive invoices and approve payments. MAN can make offers, accept orders and send invoices. All in a matter of seconds. This is modern procurement at its best. The whole process becomes faster, more streamlined, easy to use and efficient. With the integration of MAN, MESPAS Connect proves itself to be the go-to electronic platform for procurement in shipping. Fast, easy and efficient.

MESPAS is the only maritime software supplier to work with a master database in the cloud. Built up over many years, it contains the technical details of the millions of pieces and machinery required on a ship. This unique dataset eliminates the necessity for typing in information, avoiding errors and reducing workload. It is at the heart of both MESPAS Connect and its Technical Ship Management (TSM).

MESPAS constantly helps its users to improve their business processes, resulting in better performance and decreased costs.

