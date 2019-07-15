MAN Energy Solutions and PBS Turbo Form New Brand, PBST

The PBST brand is positioning itself in the market with a new range of air-management systems. Under this name, customers will in future be able to find a wide range of technologies for turbocharging and exhaust-gas treatment for a variety of applications in the shipping, energy, rail transport and industrial sectors, as well as in construction and mining.

In addition to turbochargers for aspirating engines, the product range also includes electrical turbo blowers (ETB) and catalytic converters for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for the purpose of exhaust-gas treatment. The technologies are available for high-speed engines as well as for medium- and low-speed applications.

The PBST brand combines the technological expertise of PBS Turbo, a developer and manufacturer of turbochargers and exhaust-gas-treatment solutions with over 80 years' experience, with MAN Energy Solutions.

“Under the PBST brand, we are bringing together the know-how of two experts to offer a unique range of air-management systems,” said Ralph Klaunig, Head of Sales & License Turbochargers & Exhaust-Gas Treatment at PBST. “Our extensive product range covers all aspects of the process chain, from turbocharging to the exhaust-gas treatment of engines. This way, we can provide our customers with ideal solutions for increasing the efficiency of their engines while lowering emissions.”

Broad product range with many years of experience

PBST offers customers all standard turbocharger sizes for two- and four-stroke engines, including the TCR series that is designed specifically for the requirements of liquid-fuel and gas engines. The recently-launched TCT series can also increase the overall efficiency of two-stroke engines up to 80%. “With a total of more than 27 million customer operating-hours our EcoBoost two-stage turbochargers are the world leader in this regard,” said Mathias Scherer André, Head of Sales Turbomachinery at MAN Energy Solutions.

The ETB series, as part of an exhaust-gas recirculation (EGR) system, also increases the efficient utilization of exhaust gases for recharging the engine. The ETB series offers the most cost-efficient blowers available on the market.

Scherer added: “Nowadays, high efficiency alone is not enough; emissions have to be minimized at the same time. This makes exhaust-gas treatment indispensable for engines. Our SCR systems reduce an engine's NOx emissions by up to 90% without any loss of efficiency.”

