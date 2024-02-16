MAN 21/31 Mk2 PLO GenSets for Antarctica Cruise Ship

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

Chilean shipbuilder, ASENAV (Astilleros y Servicios Navales S.A.), has ordered 4 × MAN 6L21/31 Mk2 PLO (Part-Load Optimised) GenSets for a 94-metre, passenger cruise-ship newbuilding for Antarctica21, the world’s leading provider of air-cruises. The ‘Magellan Discoverer’ will be slightly larger than a similar ship in the Antarctica21 fleet, the ‘Magellan Explorer’ from 2019, which has the same engine type installed and can also boast of a PC6 polar-ice classification.

ASENAV is the largest private shipyard on the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, adding significant value when promoting MAN engines aboard notable vessels all across America.

Each GenSet will come integrated with MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary LP-SCR (Low-Pressure Selective Catalytic Reduction) system that delivers NOx-reduction rates of up to 90% in fulfilling the latest IMO environmental requirements. The engines will be built at MAN Energy Solutions’ facility in Aurangabad, India where a very compact RAMME PM (Permanent Magnet) alternator will also be integrated.

Jaime Vásquez, President of Antarctica21, stated: “We are delighted to reaffirm our partnership with MAN Energy Solutions Chile by selecting the 21/31 Mk2 PLO engine for our new polar vessel. This engine sets the standard for the lowest fuel consumption in its category. Our continued trust in MAN Energy Solutions after-sales service in Chile, renowned for its reliability and expertise, reinforces our decision.”

Gerardo Schneeberger – Head of Sales, Chile – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We are very proud of this repeat order by Antarctica21 at ASENAV for MAN 21/31 engines. This displays great trust in MAN technology and further cements the solid foothold that our small-bore, four-stroke, medium-sized engines have established in the Chilean market. The unique capabilities offered by PrimeServ Chile’s 24/7 service within all Chilean territories have also been key to winning this order.”

Christian Kamm – Sales Manager Europe, Marine – MAN Augsburg, said: “The optimised MAN 21/31 Mk2 PLO GenSet improves fuel efficiency without additional costs and combines classic engine-design principles with innovative technology. The integrated SCR system will also ensure the protection of the pristine marine environments that this cruise ship will operate in.”

MAN 21/31 engine

The MAN 21/31 Mk2 PLO engine maintains a significantly reduced fuel-consumption (up to 9 g/kWh@75% MCR) with the longest times between overhaul in its class. It also comes equipped with MAN’s modern Safety and Control System (SaCoSone). Furthermore, the Mk2 engine is capable of burning conventional fuels like HFO/LSFO, MDO and MGO, complying with new ISO 8217:2024 fuels, as well as sustainable fuels like biodiesel FAME and HVO-100.

The 21/31 Mk2 PLO engine is designed as ‘methanol-ready’ with ‘Approval in Principle’ from the DNV classification society for retrofit to methanol operation as a green fuel at a later date, should it be required.

Originally designed in 2000/2001 with the goal of providing a compact and robust engine, the 21/31 engine is characterised by its easy installation and maintenance. To date, between ordered and delivered engines, the 21/31 has accumulated sales of some 2,750 units.

The MK2 PLO GenSet was introduced to the market in spring 2023 and has already made some 30 sales, especially within the offshore wind and cargo/passenger ferry segments.