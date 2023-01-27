Maersk Supply Service Awarded its Largest Solutions Contract To-Date

The scope covers the pre-installation of the mooring system and hook up of the FPSO P-78. The FPSO P-78 will be the seventh FPSO in the Búzios field, located offshore Santos Basin, Brazil.

The project will be carried out over almost 2 years, with onshore work (including engineering, procurement and project management for such assigned activities) already underway, and offshore work that is expected to utilise two of Maersk Supply Service’s state-of-the-art M-class anchor handlers, which will be supported by an additional four AHTSs for the station keeping.

“We are very pleased to support the development of the Búzios 6 field and to further expand our operations in Brazil. Our approach is to combine our engineering, project management and operational experience with the best-in-class capabilities of our fleet, providing added value to the Brazilian market,” says Rafael Thome, Managing Director for Brazil at Maersk Supply Service.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to continue building on our positive relationship with Technip FMC, and to further demonstrate our capabilities in delivering challenging EPCI mooring projects in deep-water Brazil. We now look forward to adding to our excellent track record of safe and efficient integrated project executions,” says Olivier Trouvé, Head of Integrated Solutions at Maersk Supply Service.

Maersk Supply Service delivers integrated solutions for complex offshore operations in order to reduce risk and costs to its customers. It does so by combining the flexibility of its versatile and fully owned fleet with its in-house engineering and project management expertise. This award follows the successful completion of the significant Mero 2 contract for the FPSO Sepetiba, for the pre-installation of the mooring system at over 2,000m water depth. This major project involved the procurement and installation of 24 torpedo anchors, and the subsequent abandon of the polyester mooring lines.

