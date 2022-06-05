Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Holds Official Opening

[By: Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping]

Last week, after a nearly two-year Covid-19 delay, Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, was finally able to formally inaugurate the Center at a Celebratory Opening Reception in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“In two years, we have grown into a remarkable mission driven collaboration platform for dedicated people and partners across the ecosystem. We want to use this opportunity to thank our fantastic partners for their engagement, trust and support,” said Bo Cerup-Simonsen.

“This mission has attracted the best people and the best companies from around the world,” continued Bo Cerup-Simonsen.

Statements from Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, chairman of the A.P. Moller Foundation.

“No one can claim the holy grail in finding the optimal climate solution. But the dimension of the challenge calls for cooperation and a willingness to take risks in developing the path to a zero-carbon future. This is the reason why we are here today. And this is the reason why the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping was established,” said Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla.

”We are all looking forward to seeing how research will turn into real action, how the Center will inspire key decision makers in the industry and the public sector to act by sharing knowledge. We need vessels running on green fuels, production of green fuels in large quantities, cargo owners buying green ship transportation. And we encourage regulators and policy makers to create standards needed to ensure that this happens across the industry in a proper, safe and sustainable manner. Soon,” said Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.