Maersk Carries out a Test Call at the New Cote d’Ivoire Terminal

[By: Maersk]

The test call comes during the last stage of preparations for operational and commercial go-live of the new terminal at the beginning of November.

On 22/23 October 2022, A.P. Moller – Maersk’s vessel Safmarine Cameroun made her first call at the Cote d’Ivoire container terminal (CIT), a new joint venture facility between APM Terminals and Bolloré Ports in the Port of Abidjan, which is scheduled to become operational at the beginning of November. The test call with Maersk’s container vessel comes after successful testing of the terminal’s equipment earlier in October, which also included trials on the Terminal Operating System (TOS).

Amdi Krogh, Head of Operations for Africa, commented: “We are pleased that we have been able to test this new state-of-the-art terminal ahead of its commercial launch in November. The test call went extremely well and we are positively encouraged for the terminal to get into full operation in November – meeting our expectations and needs for efficient, safe and convenient operations for our vessels calling Abidjan. We look forward to using the new terminal and providing our customers an even better service going forward.”

"We are pleased to have been able to successfully carry out the various tests of our entire operational system, both on the equipment and on the activities of our teams. This performance gives us complete confidence in the implementation of our operational system and also reassures us about the ability of our teams to welcome and handle all ships that will call at our quay ," said Koen De Backker, Managing Director of Côte d'Ivoire Terminal.

Côte d'Ivoire Terminal (CIT) is a result of more than 262 billion FCFA of investments. Covering an area of 37.5 hectares, this new container terminal will be capable of handling more than 1.5 million TEUs per year and accommodating vessels with a draught of 16 metres along its 1,100 metres of quays. It will generate 450 direct jobs, and thousands of indirect jobs. It will contribute to the development of skills and the training of Ivorian youth in port trades and the handling of state-of-the-art equipment.

