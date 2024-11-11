MACN Partners with USAID & Private Sector to Expand Anti-Corruption Efforts

[By: The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network]

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) is proud to announce that it has received two-year project funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the "Doing Business with Integrity" activity. This collaboration, part of USAID’s Countering Transnational Corruption Grand Challenge for Development, is set to strengthen the fight against transnational maritime sector corruption.

This initiative is also supported by match funding from private sector leaders including Maersk Line Ltd, Maersk, Lauritzen Foundation, DS Norden, Hafnia, Odfjell, JM Baxi, the Institute of Export Operations and Management in Nigeria, as well as members of the MACN Advisory Committee in India.

Through USAID's backing, MACN and its implementing partners Eldib Pandi and the Convention on Business Integrity, will dramatically increase the number of companies and vessels using MACN’s HelpDesk and will engage in dialogue with governments to address the root causes of maritime sector corruption. The HelpDesk is the only global mechanism providing the maritime industry with a real-time escalation and resolution channel for corruption incidents in ports. To date, over 3,000 vessels have utilized the HelpDesk, with over 200 cases escalated due to bribery attempts. Some 99 percent of these cases have been resolved without any bribery payments.

Over the course of this project, HelpDesk access will be expanded in India, Egypt, and Nigeria. The project will be implemented beyond the major international hubs of India (Mumbai, Chennai), Nigeria (Lagos), and Egypt (Suez Canal) to engage more local companies and activities. Coverage will be expanded into 12 major ports in India, the major port cities in Egypt (Alexandria, Port Saïd), and Nigeria (Lagos, Calabar, and Port Harcourt).

It is estimated the expanded HelpDesk will provide essential support to more than 200 vessels in Nigeria, 1,600 vessels in India, and 180 vessels in Egypt, allowing companies and their local supply chain partners to resolve corrupt incidents in partnership with government agencies. Additionally, compliance training for local SMEs in these countries will be a key focus, helping to enforce compliance standards across the supply chain and building local expertise on anti-corruption practices.

Private sector support is instrumental in strengthening MACN’s collective action platforms in each country. This new phase will see the creation of a centralized HelpDesk data platform to automate data collection and analysis, allowing for better dissemination of information and the identification of common corruption risks. The MACN Anti-Corruption HelpDesk has received widespread industry support, with an increasing number of companies and vessels leveraging its services to actively reject corruption. The data shows that the HelpDesk is an effective tool for resolving corruption incidents and a critical prevention mechanism. For example, in Nigeria, shipowners using the HelpDesk have seen a dramatic reduction in operational costs, with savings from approximately $20,000 to $150,000 per port call by avoiding delays, unnecessary paperwork, and corrupt demands.

MACN’s partnership with USAID marks a significant step forward in the global effort to combat corruption in the maritime industry and beyond, ensuring a more transparent, efficient, and ethical business environment.