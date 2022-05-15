MacGregor to Supply RoRo Equipment to LNG-Powered RoRo Vessel

[By: MacGregor]

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply RoRo equipment for a LNG-powered RoRo vessel being built by Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) for the Tasmanian-based Australian shipping company, SeaRoad.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 first quarter order intake. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in the last quarter of 2023.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, fabrication and installation of a large stern ramp and ramp cover, with capacity for heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 tonnes. The ramp cover features MacGregor patented soft flaps that minimize both noise and wear.

MacGregor was selected as a reliable supplier with a proven track record for meeting the yard’s quality standards and need for punctual deliveries. Leaving the installation to MacGregor will allow FSG to focus on its core activities, securing a premium delivery to SeaRoad.

“We are very pleased to continue the close and long-standing relationship with FSG by delivering high quality RoRo equipment for SeaRoad, once more. The skills of our experienced installation team are recognised to be an important part of the delivery, which we are especially proud of,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

“This continues a long-standing relationship with MacGregor which has previously supplied SeaRoad vessels. SeaRoad is always finding new ways to enhance our logistics solutions and we are very happy to be working again with MacGregor for our new vessel. MacGregor's equipment is robust and ideally suited to our hard-working Bass Strait vessels,” says Patrick Guarino, Chief Operating Officer, SeaRoad

