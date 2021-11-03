MacGregor Secures Order from RMC for Two RoPax Vessels

Spirit of Tasmania

[By: MacGregor]

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured a new cargo access equipment order for two RoPax vessels to be built by Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for Spirit of Tasmania (TT-Line Company Pty Ltd).

The order was booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2021 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the third quarter of 2022 and completed during the first quarter of 2023.

The contract is a result of the long-standing relationship between MacGregor, RMC Finland and TT-Line, with scope of supply encompassing bow and stern access equipment, internal ramps, car decks, provision trailer lift and cover, shell doors and dedicated hydraulic/electric systems.

“We regard MacGregor as a professional, reliable and innovative solution provider that fully supports us throughout the lifecycle of our ships, including the design and build phase, annual inspections and service support,'' says Bernard Dwyer, Chief Executive Office, Spirit of Tasmania.

“Through our previous collaboration and knowledge of MacGregor’s extensive installed base and expertise, we are confident in the supply of high-quality RoPax vessel equipment that will fully meet both our and our customer’s needs,” says Jyrki Heinimaa, CEO, RMC Finland.

”We are delighted to further strengthen our long-standing relationship with RMC and TT-Line through supply of comprehensive cargo access equipment to the new RoPax vessels,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.