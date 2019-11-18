MacGregor Secures Hatch Cover Order from Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-18 15:10:12

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to provide a complete set of remote operated piggy-back hatch covers with hydraulic lifting and an internal traction electric drive system to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS). MacGregor`s scope of supply includes design & key components, steel material, fabrication and delivery of the hatch covers to FBS. The order is booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2019 order intake, with a planned delivery of the solution during the fourth quarter of 2020.

”We are very pleased that FBS has trusted our knowledge and expertise to provide the complete hatch cover solution for their new building project,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

