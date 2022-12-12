MacGregor Received 2 Orders for Heavy-Duty Cranes & Electric Cranes

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply heavy-duty cranes for a total of ten floating crane barges to be built by PT Karya Teknik Utama at their shipyard in Indonesia. The orders were booked into Cargotec’s 2022 Q3 and Q4 order intake. The barges are scheduled to be delivered from the second quarter of 2023, until the third quarter of 2024.



The orders consist of ten heavy-duty cranes, some of them including a foundation and a pedestal. The cranes are designed for 1,800,000 load cycles and are equipped with a mechanical grab to ensure optimal performance and turnover. Two of the ordered cranes will be the first electric transloading cranes of the TCE type to be produced and delivered to the customer.



PT Karya Teknik Utama has chosen MacGregor to supply the cranes thanks to the good and long relationship established during the years of cooperation and to the capacity and endurance of the cranes.



Winarto Asnim CEO of PT Karya Teknik Utama comments; “MacGregor was chosen to supply the cranes based on our experience with their quality and productivity. In addition, we have a history of successful business together and would like to continue building this relationship that weighs a lot on trust. We are excited to be the first buyer of the inaugural electric transloading crane TCE which will be the forerunner in the transshipping industry and enables us to contribute to a more sustainable future. We look forward to developing our business with MacGregor even deeper in the future.”



“In the last five years, we have supplied more than ten heavy-duty cranes to PT Karya Teknik Utama to demanding loading work on their barges. We are very proud that they have trusted us with these orders and we are committed to supporting KTU´s business by delivering what is promised. We intend to continue building our cooperation together” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

