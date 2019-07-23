Luis García Joins the SENER Group as Director of Corporate Development

The SENER engineering and technology group has hired Luis García Jiménez as its Director of Corporate Development. This post is essential to the growth and development of the SENER Group, and reports directly to the CEO, Jorge Unda.

From his new position, Luis García will be in charge of analyzing, organizing and coordinating medium- and long-term opportunities involving mergers, acquisitions and investments. He will also participate, together with the CEO and the directors of SENER's different divisions, in defining and implementing the strategy of the group and its subsidiaries.

Luis García Jiménez has a degree in Industrial Engineering from ICAI (Universidad Pontificia Comillas, Madrid), and has also completed the following courses: Mergers and Acquisitions Programme (London Business School); Directors Programme (Spencer Stuart); Corporate Finance Strategy in Global Markets (INSEAD); and Executive Development Programme (IESE).

Prior to joining SENER, he was the Managing Director at Avante Genera, the energy division of the Inveravante Group. Before that, he held senior positions in Gamesa Energía, where he was the Director of Strategic Projects and Director of Business Diversification and Development, and in Mercer Management Consulting and Accenture (as a Senior Consultant in the Strategic Consulting Department). Over the course of his career, he has been on the Board of Directors of more than 15 companies in Spain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Panama, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. He is currently a professor of Valuation and Corporate Finance at the Instituto de Empresa and a professor of Project and Investment Financing at ICAI, both located in Madrid (Spain).

The addition of Luis García enhances the SENER Group's strategy for its own growth, be it organic or by identifying M&A opportunities in those sectors where SENER is positioned to become a technology leader.

