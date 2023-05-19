LR, SDARI & MAN Energy Solutions Join on Ammonia Dual-Fuel Ship

The MoU was signed at MSC's office in Sorento with (from left to right) Niels B. Clausen – Senior Manager, Engine & System Application MAN ES, Giuseppe Gargiulo – Head of Newbuilding, MSC, Nick Brown - CEO, LR - representatives of SDARI attended remotely.

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) and MAN Energy Solutions (MAN-ES) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a design for the ammonia dual-fuel operation of an MSC container ship.

Under the MOU, a technical specification and the associated design documents will be developed for a variant of SDARI’s twin island 8200 TEU container ship design for a vessel contracted to LR class by MSC.

This will allow MSC, one of the world’s leading container carriers, to have the option for adopting ammonia as a zero-carbon main propulsion fuel for future newbuilding contracts.

As part of the project, SDARI will prepare the specification and design documentation of the ammonia dual-fuel variant, whilst LR will verify that the design conforms with safety standards and rules relating to the usage of ammonia as a marine fuel. MAN-ES will deliver data for the engine design and ammonia fuel supply and emission abatement systems.

Increasingly seen as one of the most promising alternative fuels to support the maritime energy transition, ammonia emits no CO2 when it is burned, and its stability and comparatively reasonable energy-to-volume ratio creates opportunities for long-distance transportation.

Nick Brown, CEO, Lloyd’s Register said: “LR is delighted to join this landmark project with MSC, SDARI and MAN Energy Systems for MSC’s new ammonia dual fuel container ship design. The application of ammonia as a marine fuel for the container ship sector will be crucial for our industry to achieve the emission reduction targets set by the IMO and this cross-supply chain collaboration marks a vital step in the maritime industry’s energy transition.”

Giuseppe Gargiulo, Head of Newbuilding, MSC said: “Proactive collaboration between ship operators, ship designers, class and engine makers has never been so important. MSC is pleased to enter in this project to evaluate if Zero Carbon Fuels like Ammonia can be safely adopted and the impact they will have on vessel operation.”

Wang Gangyi, CTO of SDARI, said: "Under this MOU, we will produce the technical solution for an ammonia dual fuel variant of our 8,200 TEU containership design for MSC, a world-leading shipping company. Project like this are vital for helping us evaluate the risks and opportunities of using ammonia for propulsion and for sharing these learnings across the maritime supply chain.”

Bjarne Foldager, Head of 2-stroke, MAN Energy Solutions said: “In order to meet the decarbonisation objectives of our industry on time, we need to look closely at all fuel solutions. Being part of this MoU with MSC, SDARI and LR aligns with our strategic purpose, to provide decarbonization solutions for our trusted partners and it solidifies the industry commitment to reduce emissions.”

