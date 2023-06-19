LR awards Type AiP for SeaARCTOS’ Shipboard Emission Monitoring System

[By: Lloyd's Register]

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Type Approval in Principle to SeaARCTOS for its pioneering emissions monitoring technology ARCTOS-1, which monitors carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) exhaust levels with a dedicated sensor attached to a vessel’s exhaust stack.

ARCTOS-1’s accurate, real-time analysis enables ship owners and operators to understand their vessel emissions remotely at any time and can provide confirmation that a vessel has successfully switched fuels and lowered SO2 emissions prior to entering Sulphur Emission Control Areas (SECA).

SeaARCTOS has recently completed over 20,000 hours of real-world testing of the unit, gathering data from the fleets including those of Interlink Maritime and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. ARCTOS-1 is designed to provide much needed transparency on emissions monitoring for owners and charterers and help support compliance with local and regional sulphur regulations.

The technology is easily installed and operates without reliance on the vessel’s power and satellite communications systems, instead generating its own electrical power from exhaust heat recovery.

ARCTOS-1 is provided on a subscription model, requiring no hardware purchase, communications costs or other hidden charges, enabling the data to be collected as needed by owners and operators. Co-ordination with a vessel’s flag state means that inspecting agencies can receive time-stamped and geo-tagged data that demonstrates when and where fuel switching took place.

The Type Approval in Principle signifies all required regulatory testing has been successfully completed following LR’s process of independent design review, sample testing and verification of production controls.

Andy McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyd’s Register, said: “LR is pleased to award Type Approval in principle to ARCTOS-1, a pioneering self-reliant emissions monitoring system. Sea Arctos’ technology will provide stakeholders with vital data and analysis of their exhaust emissions, helping ship owners and operators to increase their efficiency whilst shaping their sustainability strategies in line with industry mandated regulations.”

Michael Kougellis, CEO, SeaARCTOS, said: “Accurate verifiable emissions monitoring and data reporting remains a huge challenge for the shipping industry. ARCTOS-1 is the only solution that can reliably collect and transit emissions data to the stakeholders that need it, enabling owners to increase transparency, demonstrate compliance and improve efficiency of vessel inspections.”

