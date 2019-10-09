LQM Petroleum Services Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Rose

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-09 16:30:39

LQM Petroleum Services, LLC, is pleased to announce the hiring of Daniel Rose as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Spanning both credit and commercial verticals, Rose has several years of experience in the shipping sector, having previously held senior positions within Integr8 Fuels and OceanConnect Marine. Based at new premises in the City of London, Rose will be spearheading the global expansion of the LQM group.

Rose says: “It is a privilege to join one of the oldest brands in the bunker sector, and I am looking forward to providing further support to our shipping clients as they face the challenges of 2020. I would like to build upon the success of the LQM brand in the Americas and scale up LQM’s operations globally. For this reason, we are looking to employ a new team in London, as well as add to existing teams in Connecticut and Texas.”

With strong financial capabilities, LQM is positioning its London office to better service the needs of marine fuels customers by offering credit in addition to its broking services.

Rose continues: “LQM is truly unique in the industry – it is a broker with real financial strength. By acting as a hybrid broker/trader we can offer price discovery and credit where it is required. This is a key strategic element of LQM’s plans of continuous growth, and we believe that this is a natural step towards realizing a plan of sustainable global growth.”

LQM was incorporated in 1982 in the U.S. Today the company has four offices, located in Connecticut, Texas, Paris and London respectively.

