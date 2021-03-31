Los Angeles Welcomes New Pilot Boats with ZF Transmissions & Controls

ZF Marine is pleased to announce our role in two new 56’ pilot boats entering service in the Port of Los Angeles. The new vessels, “Angels Pilot” and “Angels Navigator”, were built by Vigor Industrial and feature ZF 665A transmissions paired to CAT C18 engines with ZF CruiseCommand controls. U.K. workboat specialist Camarc designed the vessels for excellent seakeeping and durability. ZF Marine is thrilled to be a part of these exciting new vessels and wish them success as they begin shepherding vessels through the busy Los Angeles harbor.

