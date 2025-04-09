Lloyd’s List Intelligence & Dataloy Systems to Bring Risk Intelligence

[By: Lloyd’s List Intelligence]

Lloyd’s List Intelligence, a global leader in maritime data, insights, and analytics, is pleased to announce its partnership with Dataloy Systems, a leading provider of voyage management solutions, marking a significant milestone in advancing compliance and decision-making processes within the maritime industry. This collaboration integrates Lloyd’s List Intelligence Risk and Compliance data into Dataloy’s Voyage Management System (VMS) via Dataloy Widgets, providing maritime professionals—including charterers, operators, and financiers—with seamless, real-time access to critical risk intelligence.

For the first time, users are now able to assess vessel risk, compliance exposure, and operational anomalies directly within the Dataloy VMS platform. This integration addresses increasing regulatory demands and ensures efficient compliance practices without interrupting operational workflows.

Enhancing Maritime Risk Management at the Point of Decision

The maritime industry is navigating an era of heightened regulatory scrutiny, with sanctions enforcement becoming increasingly stringent. For charterers, evaluating vessel risk is no longer optional; it’s essential. However, traditional methods of cross-referencing platforms and performing manual risk checks are inefficient and leave room for oversight.

The Dataloy-Lloyd’s List Intelligence partnership eliminates these challenges by embedding risk intelligence directly into voyage management workflows through Dataloy Widgets, enabling users to access critical data at the point of decision-making.

“Risk intelligence should be accessible at the decision-making point,” said Michael Dell, CEO of Lloyd’s List Intelligence. “Our partnership with Dataloy demonstrates our unwavering commitment to empowering maritime professionals with the tools they need to safeguard global compliance while simplifying their day-to-day workflows. By reducing inefficiencies and improving situational awareness, we’re playing a pivotal role in securing the lawful and efficient movement of trade.”

Through this integration, users can now benefit from Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s trusted risk data, enabling them to:

Assess Vessel Risk Ratings: Obtain insights into a vessel’s compliance history, ownership transparency, and trading behaviour.

Monitor AIS Anomalies: Detect AIS interruptions, manipulation, and unusual vessel movements.

Evaluate Movement Risks: Identify ship-to-ship transfers and irregular trading patterns.

Verify Flag and Ownership Data: Access validated information to ensure regulatory compliance.

Streamline Risk Assessment: Conduct due diligence effortlessly within a single platform.

Enhance Operational Confidence: Make informed decisions supported by reliable and actionable data.

Driving Innovation in Maritime Compliance

The integration of Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s capabilities with Dataloy’s cutting-edge platform sets a new standard for embedded intelligence in maritime operations.

“This partnership underscores our shared mission to simplify vessel compliance complexities in an increasingly regulated world,” said Andrea Biasillo, CTO of Dataloy Systems. “By equipping charterers with real-time, intuitive risk intelligence, we are not just reacting to industry demands but anticipating them. Our Dataloy Widgets framework ensures that critical data is accessible precisely when and where it’s needed.