LISW23 Opens as International Maritime Community Arrives in London

London International Shipping Week 2023 was launched at the London Stock Exchange opening (Mon Sept 11th)

[By: London International Shipping Week]

With the ring of the London Stock Exchange bell, London International Shipping Week 2023 (LISW23) is now officially open.

Up to 30,000 maritime leaders from across the world are joining decision makers and industry stakeholders in London to discuss and debate key issues impacting global trade, sharing experience and examining innovations.

UK Government Ministers are fully involved in the week’s events. Today the Secretary of State for Transport, Rt Hon Mark Harper MP, will chair a roundtable meeting, joined by the Maritime Minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton and leading industry figures. Tomorrow the Government will host a VIP reception attended by HRH The Princess Royal in her role as Patron of Maritime UK.

This year LISW23 is hosting the largest ever number of overseas trade delegations with countries taking part from across the globe, including: China, USA, France, Norway, Sweden, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Belgium, The Netherlands, The Bahamas, India, Pakistan, and from West Africa.

From the LISW23 ‘Maritime Hub’, the UK Government’s Shipping Concierge will bring together shipping companies, maritime professional and business services, and senior government officials to showcase why the UK is a great place to do business, while Maritime UK, the collective voice for the UK’s maritime industries, will provide a platform for British firms to highlight their expertise in the sector.

With more than 300 events taking place in the heart of London, LISW23 will include a strong focus on technology and innovation, showcasing the solutions which will impact shipping’s journey towards a greener and more sustainable future. Jobs and skills will also be in the spotlight with a variety of events aimed at highlighting the opportunities presented by maritime careers.

Events are taking place in a variety of iconic London landmarks including Tower Bridge, The Shard and The Gherkin, as well as on unique ships and boats that will add even more colour to the week – including Type 23 frigate HMS Iron Duke; THV Galatea; HMS Belfast; Erasmus; the historic Havengore which bore Churchill’s coffin; the Golden Hind, Artemis Technologies’ Pioneer, the world’s first commercially viable electric foiling workboat; and also Thames Clippers’ Uber Boats which will ferry guests from the sold-out gala dinner at Battersea Park. There’s also plenty of downtime fun for delegates too with a range of networking opportunities ranging from glittering gala receptions to jazz parties.

Throughout the week a Daily Radio Show will be aired between 07:00 and 08:00 to keep the maritime community, in London and around the world, fully up to date and informed. This can be accessed from the LISW23 website here.

John Hulmes, chair of the LISW23 Steering Group, commented: "With well over 300 events spread across the week and with delegates arriving from across the world, LISW23 will be the epicentre of the global maritime industry. The breadth of events and calibre of speakers highlights London as the thought leader for the global maritime industry.”

London International Shipping Week is a biennial week-long event which this year celebrates its tenth year of operation. It is delivered through a partnership between its founder company, Shipping Innovation, the UK Government and Maritime UK. On Sunday night (Sept 10th) LISW sponsors and supporters celebrated the 10th anniversary with a cocktail reception onboard the THV Galatea, moored on the Thames near Tower Bridge.

Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes, Shipping Innovation Director and co-founder of LISW, said: “London International Shipping Week has grown in strength and depth to become one of the leading events on the global maritime calendar. London holds a crucial role at the heart of the international shipping industry and LISW enables shipping industry leaders and stakeholders to meet, conduct business, and discuss key issues, as well as to socialise and celebrate this vibrant industry which is fundamental to delivering world trade.”

For all LISW23 news and events please see the website: www.londoninternationalshippingweek.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.